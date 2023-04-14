On President Biden’s first day in office two years ago he signed an executive order pledging the United States will reduce net greenhouse-gas emissions to zero by 2050.

His very ambitious goal sounds good, almost too good to be true.

Alex Mills is the former President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription