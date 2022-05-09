North East Texas Public Health (NET Health) will be bringing COVID vaccinations to those want or need them within the Mt. Enterprise community.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 9 - 13, the Health on Wheels bus will be parked on Hwy 259 near Chapman’s Grocery, or Chappie’s as it’s commonly known and will return on a recurring basis every fourth week.
NET Health wants visitors to know that there is no cost to receive any COVID vaccine: however, they would like to bill your insurance company an administrative fee for the staff and supplies needed to provide you with a COVID vaccine.
Their on-site staff will ask for your health insurance card number but you will not be asked for your social security number or for any personal health information.
NET Health is seeking traditional Medicare information for those that have been or will be vaccinated. You may have opted for a replacement or advantage plan, but they are required to bill the traditional red, white, and blue card with the new number.