Just like most major holidays, the National Day of Prayer (NDP) has become a national observance, showing up on calendars and observed all across the nation every year. Last week Rusk County county officials decided to cancel the National Day of Prayer ceremony that takes place on the Rusk County Courthouse lawn.
The event for May 7 was canceled; however, due to Governor Gregg Abbott’s latest plans to open Texas for business beginning Friday, Rusk County Judge Joel Hale reported to The Henderson News in a phone call Tuesday morning that the National Day of Prayer event will still be taking place.
Judge Hale’s office also released a flyer Tuesday that says all county employees, elected officials, family, friends and the community are invited to attend the ceremony. “We will be following Governor Abbott’s guidelines by staying at least six-foot distance from each other,” the flyer also stated.
The ceremony will be May 7 at 11:30 a.m. on the courthouse lawn as originally planned.
“We are still expecting people to adhere to social distancing guidelines,” Judge Hale said. “This is probably a time that we need some prayer.”
Usually, school and daycare groups attend; however, Judge Hale says that there probably will not be any of those groups present this year.
As news of the original cancelation spread, The Henderson News contacted several area churches to find out if they had plans for NPD services, some of which had not responded as of press time Tuesday evening.
Pastor John Cunyus of First Christian Church, answered our inquiry that his church will be observing NDP digitally with a live stream at 10 a.m. on May 7.
Pastor Bruce Wike of Henderson Metro Church commented saying, “We have not planned anything special for that day. We will pray for our nation as we typically do, but no special events are planned.”
Reverend Michele Goff of First Presbyterian Church Henderson said they will be keeping it low key this year.
“We are calling attention to the National Day of Prayer in our monthly Pipeline newsletter calendar and posting on our Facebook page,” Goff said. “Our focus for prayer is that we are all facing the challenges of Coronavirus together under God’s compassionate and merciful care.”
Another pastor, Dr. Jayson S. Galler at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Kilgore, said, “At Pilgrim, we pray every Sunday in the Divine Service for the whole Church of God in Christ Jesus and for all people and their needs.”
According to nationaldayofprayer.org, NDP is an annual observance, always observed on the first Thursday of May. The observance invites people from all faiths to pray for the United States. NPD was formed by a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman in 1952. According to history, the first “call to prayer” happened in 1775, during which the Continental Congress asked colonists and colonies alike, to pray for wisdom in the formation of what we now call the U.S.
The “call to prayer” has continued throughout the history of the United States. In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln called for a day of prayer. In 1988, 36 years after Congress established NDP as an annual event, President Ronald Reagan amended the law that NDP would be the first Thursday in May.