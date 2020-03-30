The country will be commemorating National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a little known national holiday, on Sunday, March 29.
The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 was made official on Nov. 10 by President Donald Trump after being signed into law in January of 2008.
In his proclamation regarding the Act, President Trump recognized the veterans saying, “To ensure the sacrifices of the nine million heroes who served during this difficult chapter of our country’s history are remembered for generations to come, I signed into law the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017, designating March 29 of each year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Throughout this Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War, and every March 29 thereafter, we will honor all those who answered our Nation’s call to duty.”
The Vietnam War Commemoration honors all branches of U.S. Armed Forces personnel who were in active duty status between Nov. 1, 1955, through May 15, 1975, regardless of the location of their service.
In 1982 the Vietnam Memorial Wall was built. The names of servicemen and women lost to the war effort are inscribed on its black granite face and total 58,000. A number that never ceases to grow as new names are regularly added.
There were 2,500 soldiers taken as prisoners of war and 1,248 still listed as missing in action. The effects of this brutal war are still being felt today as families continue to hope for the return of their loved ones, or their remains.
More than nine million Americans served during the Vietnam war era with 6.4 million still alive today.
Some 2,709,918 Americans served in Vietnam. To understand the magnitude of this many soldiers fighting in one country one must understand that this total represents 9.7% of their entire generation.
On the morning of March 8, 1965, the first group of soldiers made landfall at China Beach, just north of Da Nang. This cluster of soldiers, the 9th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, were greeted by Vietnamese ladies handing out leis and a small group of American soldiers waving a sign which stated, “Welcome, Gallant Marines”. Expecting this first wave of incoming troops to essentially sneak in, General William Westmoreland, the senior commander was appalled at the fanfare.
Celebrations ceased as the fighting soon began.
In the dense, mosquito-infested, bamboo jungle, wading through stagnant waters, soldiers from both sides met in a cloud of gunsmoke and hellfire.
Landmines shattered bodies and bombs split the air. The crafty enemy sheltered and snuck through underground tunnels, surfacing only to wreak havoc on American fighters.
Malaria was the word of the day, with 24,606 cases of malaria causing an estimated 391,965 sick-days. Forty-six would fall prey to this devastating illness.
Days, weeks, and months wading through the swampy forest terrain led to “jungle rot” for many soldiers. A condition that, if not treated quickly, can lead to lasting damage to the skin and nerves of the feet, even up to amputation.
Even through this near-constant chaos and devastation, there were quiet moments. Brief moments where bonds were built based not on shared terror and trauma but on life experiences outside the jungle walls. Friendships were created, relationships that have stood the test of time and distance.
The bond created by men who sat hungry, drenched in sweat and blood, and simultaneously fearing and raging against a hidden enemy was visible as a passel of Vietnam veterans sat in the office of The Henderson News and lost themselves in reflection of days passed.
Rusk County resident, James Redwine recounted the horror that won him a Bronze Star. While clearing a mine-field two Marines were badly wounded and giving no thought to his own safety Redwine charged into the face of danger to tend to the injuries of his fallen brothers.
With obvious discomfort in sharing his story, Weldon Washburn’s tale was told through several different accounts. The helicopter he was aboard, as a door-gunner, was making a “rocket run” through territory that appeared to be inhabited by North Vietnamese fighters. A soldier in a different aircraft recounts, in his book Memories and Miracles, seeing a flash of red from the trees and the sight of the helicopter crashing into the trees. Of the four men aboard that helicopter, only one survived. Washburn’s miraculous survival earned him a Purple Heart and obviously lasting physical and psychological scars.
Many tales were told of fear, fighting, courage, and valor but the most heartwrenching of all stories recounted were those about these brave soldiers’ return home. After the horrors of war, these men returned home to be spat on and treated as second-class citizens in numerous tales told by Lou Westmoreland. The sorrow was still visible all these years later.
This day, March 29, is a day to celebrate these men and women; a day to remember their sacrifice in the name of the United States. This is a day to be grateful for their service and to let your heart be broken by the tragedy they experienced and the joy they should have felt upon returning to their homes.
On such an auspicious day take a moment to thank a Vietnam veteran even though they deserve much more.