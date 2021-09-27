Senior Warden Michael Upshaw of MTC’s East Texas Treatment Facility opened the unit’s doors Wednesday, September 22, to host the Henderson Lion’s Club monthly meeting and their own Community Relations Council (CRC) luncheon.
With the recent retirement of the lovely ladies at The Fillin’ Station, the Lion’s Club has temporarily lost its monthly meeting place. As a Club member himself, Warden Upshaw gladly invited the group to gather in ETTF’s Training Facility, where they joined in MTC’s CRC luncheon. The catering provided by T’s Cafe & Catering out of Tatum was a delight with well-prepared Tex-Mex fare and a banana pudding dessert not to be believed.
Region III Vice President and Henderson native Michael Bell shared with the many City of Henderson and Rusk County Officials in attendance that the long-anticipated reopening of the Bradshaw State Jail Facility is expected by October 20. With an extensive kitchen renovation project now complete, this reopening will add roughly 260 jobs to the Rusk County workforce market, and paired with the $3 per hour raised recently approved for all uniformed staff at MTC facilities these jobs stand to start at $15/hour, a highly competitive wage for the area.
“I’d like to thank the Chamber, the City, and Economic Development for their help,” said Bell. “With their assistance, we’ve had more than 100 applications submitted since Saturday.”
With all three of MTC’s Rusk County facilities, MTC employs more than 800 employees. With 31 contracts within the State of Texas, 19 of those being treatment facilities, MTC engages all ranges of the workforce from counselors, educators, uniformed officers, and clerical staff.
“We’ll be changing the way Mississippi does corrections,” said Bell, proudly announcing MTC’s acquisition of security contracts with the State of Mississippi.
Henderson Mayor Buzz Fullen took a moment to express the city’s appreciation for MTC’s involvement within the community and the company’s contribution to the area’s economy.
“I’ve known Michael since he was little,” joked Fullen, “We’re so proud of Micheal and his staff and so grateful for the company he works for.”
Before wrapping up the event, Bell and Warden Upshaw both took a moment to thank their right-hand people for all assistance given to set up the event but also in the day-to-day management of such large-scale facilities.