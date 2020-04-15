The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in the Mount Enterprise area for suspected possession of child pornography on Wednesday, April 8.
Seized from the residence were several hard drives capable of storing electronic data including an Apple iPhone, Samsung phone, three Xboxes and, three hard drives. Also found during the search was suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, a loaded firearm, and associated paraphernalia consistent with the seized drugs.
Arrested from the residence were James and Mark House. Both subjects were arrested for Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
An arrest warrant was sought and later served against James House on Thursday, April 9 for the Possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony offense.
Suspect James House remains in custody at the Rusk County Jail with a total bond of $110,000.
Suspect Mark House bonded out and was released on April 9.