Elementary students from Mount Enterprise ISD spent a gloriously sunny Monday afternoon outside of the classroom celebrating Texas Independence Day.
These enthusiastic youngsters traveled from station to station learning various pioneer-style skills, enjoying story time, dancing up a dust cloud, and getting some hands-on education in the petting zoo. They traveled back in time, playing old-fashioned games like Kick the Can and Horseshoes much like kids their age would have in the 1800s.
As one group learned about the butter churning process and had an opportunity to make their own sample by shaking a small container of milk until butter formed, their cowboy hat and bandana-clad teachers ushered their groups to another station where they witnessed the spinning of yarn directly from wool.
Mt. Enterprise Library representative Nell Untiedt shared the story of Big Tex, of State Fair fame, complete with a nearly 10-foot tall version of the amusement park goliath created by Mount Enterprise teacher Lisa Matlock with the help of some of her favorite crafty cohorts.
An authentic chuckwagon was on-site explaining how meals were created without the modern-day conveniences often taken for granted. The real-life cowboy and his ranch-raised daughter explained how most meals consisted of beans and rice and other non-perishable staples.
Landmark Baptist Church Music Director, Daniel Dawson played well-known cowboy-style classics such as Home on the Range and Deep in the Heart of Texas with his intentional lyrical flubs keeping the crowd in stitches. Seldom is heard a discouraging word, but the dear and the cantaloupe aren't often found together at play.
The day's main attraction was the petting zoo complete with a llama, chicks, bunnies, a miniature bull and donkeys, and a very talkative turkey. Even the cool older kids couldn't resist taking a turn in the pen.