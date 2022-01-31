The growth of Mt. Enterprise’s small business sector continues with the recent grand opening of The Freshie Junkie, a boutique specializing in highly decorative car fresheners and the supplies needed to craft these scented sensations.
Business owner and Mt. Enterprise resident, Danielle Cotton, has spent the past couple of years narrowing down her love of all things crafty and honing her perfumed artistry.
“In 2020, I was a stay-at-home mom, and I wanted to find something to do to occupy my time and provide a small supplemental income,” said Cotton. “I started out making the actual car freshies and found more of a love of the retail side.”
The originally small venture began in her home, slowly expanded, and took over a corner of her husband Robert’s workspace, which grew into half of his shop and the clear notion that she needed a workspace to call her own. “The shop isn’t climate controlled,” said Robert. “On more than one occasion, I came in here and found her shaking and nearing heat exhaustion just trying to finish an order, and after last winter, I wasn’t going to watch her suffer anymore so we go to work on her storefront.”
More than a year of hard work has paid off with the grand opening of her expansive work and storage space and sweetly small storefront. For fellow DIYers and craft connoisseurs, Cotton offers a wide array of supplies needed for candle and freshie making, along with hundreds of cookie-cutter options, and miles of affordably priced vinyl, for all your crafty needs.
For those wishing to purchase freshies or craft supplies, you can visit www.thefreshiejunkie.com or find her working away in her shop on SW 3rd Street in Mt. Enterprise, just off Hwy. 84 West.