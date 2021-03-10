Amnesty and savings have again been made available for defendants with outstanding warrants in Mt. Enterprise Municipal Court but for a limited time only.
From March 15 to April 30, 2021, anyone with an outstanding warrant can have their warrant fees removed and possibly save an additional 20% off of their fine amount while avoiding a trip to jail.
“I encourage anyone with an outstanding warrant through our court to take this opportunity to save some money and get a fresh start. Anyone that comes to the Municipal Court office to take care of their outstanding warrants will be given safe harbor,” said Municipal Court Judge Rand Cates.
When a defendant comes to Municipal Court voluntarily and pays at least one-half of the total amount due and starts a payment plan for the balance owed the courts will remove all warrant fees, according to Cates.
Additionally, anyone who pays in full will save 20% of their fine amount, court costs not included.
For those unable to pay half of their fines or the full amount owed but are willing to make the effort to come in and clear their warrants the court may consider a more agreeable action plan.
“This is a win-win situation for everyone. The defendant avoids a jail-time experience and the city collects fines owed,” said Cates.
For more information call 903-822-3269 or visit the Mount Enterprise Municipal Court located at City Hall, 103 West Gregg St. in Mt. Enterprise.