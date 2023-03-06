Mt. Enterprise City Council voted unanimously to allow City Marshal Jon Randolph to accept applications from qualified citizens hoping to become a Mt. Enterprise Reserve Officer.
In line with Reserve Officer programs throughout the state, Randolph will be seeking TCOLE-licensed retired or part-time officers to fill the unpaid reserve positions. The city will provide or fund any training necessary, access to the unused City Marshal vehicle for on-duty responses, and the necessary workman’s compensation insurance coverage.
Often, retired officers will hold reserve positions to maintain active law enforcement licensure through the state.
An interlocal agreement with Henderson Police Department brought some temporary assistance with Randolph’s city-wide duties, but staff shortages within HPD left him flying mostly solo again.
Also an agenda item, within the interlocal agreement Henderson Police Department and Mt. Enterprise City Marshal’s office approved a 50/50 split of funds seized from arrests leading to conviction. The absence of HPD vehicles within Mt. Enterprise city limits sees the City of Henderson and HPD benefitting from seizures made by Randolph. While city officials recognize that the Henderson Police Department must ensure its own streets are patrolled, questions of fairness were presented.
Council voted to table discussion directed at tweaking the agreement verbiage, to allow the return of the regularly assigned HPD officer. They will readdress the fund-sharing issue if the HPD end of the interlocal agreement continues to be unfulfilled.
A Traylor and Associates representative updated the council on available grant funding and pending applications for Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) funds. City officials are holding onto more than $180,000 in ARPA funds in hopes of using them to provide necessary matches for possibly approved HMGP grants.
If the grants are approved and funds are utilized as matches, a balance of more than $41,000 will remain of the ARPA funds which must be obligated, or under contract, by December 31, 2024. Council will be preparing a wish list which could include street repairs or sewer upgrades for excess funds.
Council approved a $554 reimbursement to the overseer of the Community Building for a Jarrell Plumbing bill and quickly motioned to pass Ordinance 2023-02-28 which will have the city vacate unconstructed streets in parcels 58939 and 58940, granting the easement to the new land owner. These parcels will be used along with the remaining property to create a small subdivision within Mt. Enterprise.
Council members perused a small selection of playground equipment for Phase I of the city park project. An excited Jacob Waldron, the city’s newest councilman, and young father, quickly spotted a large play structure with a spiral slide and was transfixed. His child-like glee spread to the remainder of the council who voted unanimously to purchase the equipment along with two new teeter-totters.
An agenda item regarding an ongoing inquiry by Crossroads Family Care for renovations was tabled as the group didn’t make the meeting. Also tabled was a discussion for an ordinance for zoning, planning, and enforcement, as the council wishes to form a committee and hold future workshops to create a five to 10 year comprehensive plan for city growth and improvement.