Mt. Enterprise City Council voted unanimously to allow City Marshal Jon Randolph to accept applications from qualified citizens hoping to become a Mt. Enterprise Reserve Officer. 

In line with Reserve Officer programs throughout the state, Randolph will be seeking TCOLE-licensed retired or part-time officers to fill the unpaid reserve positions. The city will provide or fund any training necessary, access to the unused City Marshal vehicle for on-duty responses, and the necessary workman’s compensation insurance coverage. 

