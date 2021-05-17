Mt. Enterprise ISD devoted Thursday evening to celebrate the numbers of talented students making their way through the unchanging halls of this small but progressive campus.
The night began with a rousing band High School band performance lead by Band and Musical Theater Director Jeff Bellgardt.
During the concert portion of the evening, Bellgardt awarded the highly sought-after John Phillip Sousa Band Award to Jaden Rogers, who also functions as his lameness gauge.
Before the final exhilarating performance, an updated version of the school’s fight song, he asked the sixth-grade band to join the rest of the school’s musicians and bragged about the hard work and determination these students have shown in that they have trained twice as hard to join the high school band as COVID restrictions and virtual learning had allowed them no band class for more than a year.
Displayed in the school’s cafeteria were the State Finalist UIL Theatrical Design entries along with several silent auction items.
The Junior High Wildcat Players were next in line with a heart-wrenching rendition of ‘I Never Saw Another Butterfly’ a one-act play based on real-life events that took place in Eastern Europe during the Third Reich slowly and systematically condense and eliminated the Jewish Population. Molly Frazer excelled playing Raja experiencing the loss of everyone she knew and loved. Heartfelt moments between Raja and Honza, played by Benjamin Clay, were at moments painful in their authenticity. This Junior High cast looks prepared to step right into the shoes of their graduating predecessors.
Student-created short films were shown of which Gully and Greg, with animation by Cade Williamson and Juan Hernandez placed fifth in State finals, and Blue Light, animated by Anna Carreon and edited by Cade Williamson, took home bronze medals from State competition.
The evening’s last performance was ‘The Old Man and the Old Moon.’
This silver medal-winning production spirited away those watching and gave them a bird’s eye view into the life, home, and mind of the Old Man tasked with refilling the light of the moon.
The boisterous cast flawlessly brought to life these entertaining and enlightening characters.
The effective use of light and shadow to demonstrate everything from a boat crash to a character’s life flashing before his eyes was a brilliant effect.
After handing out recently arrived medals to those winners from the State competition Theater Director Kim Fryman surprised the entire case by announcing that they had secretly been named the 2021 Conference 2A Theater Team State Champions.
“There are only three schools in Conferences 1-6A, in the entire state, who have students qualifying for and placing at State contests in Film, One-Act Play, and Theatrical Design,” said Fryman. “This triple crown is extremely difficult to achieve.”