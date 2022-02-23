For the fourth consecutive year, Mount Enterprise ISD will be sending a handful of young filmmakers to Austin to compete in the State Finals.
Three short student films will be going to the UIL Young Filmmakers State Festival at UT Austin.
These small-town cinematographers compete with much larger campuses as Division 1 films were submitted by schools ranging from 1A to 4A. The top three films in each category will receive medals, and all films will receive state recognition.
The students create the screenplays, direct the acting, learn and practice the fundamentals of cinematography and film editing while producing these short films. The Mt. Enterprise Fine Arts department has two short films competing in the Narrative Category.
Cry Baby Bridge, a haunting adaptation of a modern urban legend, was a collaborative effort of multiple students in the school’s Film class.
The Fence, written and directed by Emily Titlow, a suspenseful tale of a girl lost in time, featured several junior high actors, along with high school students.
Student animators Anna Carreon and Cade Williamson made the state Semi-Finals, with their entries Saved by the Bite and Life of a Hero.
Williamson’s entry, Life of a Hero, a Lego action film, will be heading to State Finals in the Traditional Animation category and has been nominated for the Nobelity Award, which recognizes films that focus on social issues which are important to these young filmmakers.
Williamson’s film addresses the importance of mental health issues among the veteran community.