Mt. Enterprise City Council met in a regularly called session at 5 p.m., Tuesday, July 27, 2021, to discuss a lengthy agenda which included discussion on the November 2021 election for the positions of Mayor and Council members for Places 2 and 4.
Mayor Pro Tem Jim Reese called a quorum Tuesday evening with the regularly seen faces of Mayor Brandon Jones and council member Freddy Swann missing from the usual lineup. Getting swiftly to work on the meeting’s agenda the council voted unanimously to approve the election services contract with the Rusk County Elections Office and authorized a general municipal election to be held on November 2 for council seats 2 and 4, currently held by Judy Cox and Mary Jo Baird, and the Mayor’s position.
In the visitor or citizens presentation, the council heard from Mt. Enterprise’s latest business owner, Connie May of MayMay’s, located at 103 W. Rusk, on her newly installed sewer system. May questioned the policy on tying into the city’s sewer system and bringing her big-city business experience to the tiny burg requested specific information regarding the city’s potential use of her system to facilitate the strip of businesses slightly uphill from her renovated cafe. Unable to act on a public presentation the council requested City Attorney, Allison Biggs, investigate the policies and moved to put the item on the next agenda, also noting that a special meeting may be called to address the situation.
The council approved the combined six items on the consent agenda which consisted of various monthly reports from city departments.
A rarely seen item was addressed by the council and Biggs regarding an invoice given to the city by a resident claiming that a local plumbing service deemed a clog in her sewer line to have been on the city side of the pipes and requesting that the city pay the $85 bill. Biggs deemed the city not liable for the repair work as this constituted a tort action against the city from which it has immunity. The council unanimously voted to accept Biggs’ advice on the matter and declined to pay the invoice.
Always eager to expand her wealth of knowledge, City Secretary, Suzanne Pharr, held multiple spots on the agenda with the council approving to send her to a Level I Prep session, Level I testing, and TCCA Annual Conference in San Marcos in mid-November. They also approved sending her to the October TML Annual Conference in Houston, the TAMIO conference at the end of August in Round Rock.
Desperately needing to update the city’s handbook, the council voted to allow Pharr to join SHRM, a Human Resources organization, as they have the template needed for the city to revamp its oft-amended book.
Council members also voted to approve the Selection Review Committee, made up of Mayor Jones, Pharr, and City Marshal Jon Randolph, to enlist the aid of Traylor & Associates, Inc. for grand administration in conjunction with an application of funding from the U.S. Dept. of Treasury for the American Rescue Plan Act.
The city’s appearance being a regular topic of discussion, the council voted to table an agenda item regarding the replacement of the tattered city banners, allowing Pharr to submit design options for the council to view.
In a final vote, council members unanimously approved appraisal values submitted by the Rusk County Tax Assessor’s offices.