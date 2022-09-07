The Mt. Enterprise City Park project is off to an official if slightly contested start as the council voted to sign the Stokes and Associates master agreement in last Tuesday’s August meeting. 

Four of the five council members voted to approve the initial $5,000 payment and signing of the master agreement to allow the consulting company to begin work on the master plans for the five phases of the park project. The initial phase is expected to see the addition of fencing and approved ground cover in the existing play area. 

