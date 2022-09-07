The Mt. Enterprise City Park project is off to an official if slightly contested start as the council voted to sign the Stokes and Associates master agreement in last Tuesday’s August meeting.
Four of the five council members voted to approve the initial $5,000 payment and signing of the master agreement to allow the consulting company to begin work on the master plans for the five phases of the park project. The initial phase is expected to see the addition of fencing and approved ground cover in the existing play area.
Future phases could see the addition of a splash pad and basketball court. Councilwoman Mary Jo Baird continues to vote against the proposed project citing statistics showing potential increases in criminal activity and noise pollution following the creation of courts in similar areas. As a resident of the neighborhood near the park’s intended expansion, Baird remains troubled by the impact the project could have on the lives of the residents in the surrounding area.
Crossroads Family Care representative Jestin Stowe approached the council requesting its consideration of a parking lot expansion for the Mt. Enterprise Health Clinic. The lot expansion would allow the clinic to better serve its elderly and disabled patients with an upgraded handicap accessible entry, provide parking for employees, and allow for open-air vaccine or testing areas in case there is a resurgence of COVID-19 or its variants.
The Gregg Street alley property needed to facilitate the ten-space parking lot is currently owned by the City of Mt. Enterprise. Stowe hoped to secure an agreement from the city possibly deeding the needed property to the clinic. Council moved to add the discussion to the September agenda to allow for investigation into the legality of the process, and placement of electric lines and other city infrastructure.
Council voted unanimously to approve the $0.149505 no-new-revenue tax rate for the 2022/23 fiscal year. With a report of no tax debt within the city, the council was glad to follow the recommendation of City Secretary Suzanne Pharr, to keep the lower rate in light of the state-wide increases in property tax, affording residents some relief from climbing tax rates.
City Marshal Jon Randolph reported culvert damage on West Harrison and NW 5th Streets which caused flooding on the streets beside the Mt. Enterprise ISD practice field during moderate to heavy rains. The flooding often spilled onto adjacent private property. John Henry of Mt. Enterprise Water Supply offered to have employees of the water company attempt to correct as much of the drainage issues as possible as the city continues to discuss appropriate timing to complete a project of this size with impending construction on the new MEISD campus.
Council voted unanimously to approve the purchase of a new handheld radio unit for Marshal Randolph. The radio upgrade is necessary to communicate with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office on their new TexWARN radio equipment.
In-car equipment will need to be upgraded in the future. No prices were available for this extensive equipment as the company who supplied the recently upgraded equipment guaranteed its ability to function on the new RCSO system, which was not the case. The company stated their intent to buy the equipment from the Marshal’s office and apply credits toward the purchase of the appropriate equipment.
Council also approved for Marshal Randolph to attend an Advanced Vehicle Contraband Concealment training in mid-September and an end of the year Advanced Roadside Interview Technique training.
Discussion of the creation of an Annual Solicitation Permit for the various vendors and food trucks in the area, was tabled to allow city officials to create an ordinance which states the specific stipulations associated with a long-held permit as opposed to the available monthly permit.
Council also voted to cancel the 2022 General Election as all places are uncontested.