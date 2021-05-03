Rusk County sales tax revenue for the start of 2021 shows a sustained increase from last year’s growth throughout most of the county.
Mt. Enterprise’s sales tax totals skyrocketed for March with monthly sales tax totals 29.34% higher than comparable totals from 2020 with the city’s monthly total landing at $16,268 over last year’s $12,577. The year-to-date payment came in at $77,887 over last year’s $64,818 for 20.16% growth. The city’s growth spurt continued with the recent opening of a Dollar General store and Sticks restaurant. Love’s truck stop and convenience store have purchased 19 acres within Mt. Enterprise and are in the planning stages of their Hwy. 259 project. Clean-up work has begun on the property on the corner of Hwy. 259 South and Hwy. 84 West which was previously the home to Jeanie’s Corner Exxon with the expectation that another new business will soon be cropping up in this location.
Overton continued to show a dramatic increase in sales tax payments with March’s totals resting at $25,549 over last year’s $22,341, for a 14.35% increase. With the 9.25% increase in year-to-date payments, the City of Overton netted $118,932 or last year’s $108,859 totaling a $10,073 gain. The continued hard work of city officials and residents geared towards the revitalization of the city economy has paid off with consistent increases in monthly revenue.
Henderson’s sales tax revenue increased to $1,957,804 over 2020’s $1,886,040 for a 3.80% increase in year-to-date payments while the city’s monthly sales tax revenue decreased by a sizeable 6.37% falling to $397,205 from last year’s $424,251. With multiple new businesses expected to spring up in the upcoming months these numbers could correct themselves quickly.
Tatum sales tax payments continued to drop as this period’s totals came in at $21,707 under $22,267 reported last year, representing a 2.51% decrease in revenue. The city’s year-to-date payment dropped to $95,664 for a 5.94% decrease from last year’s $101,711.
Reklaw, the smallest municipality within the county, showed another drastic drop in sales tax revenue as March’s payments stood at $629 compared to last year’s $995, presenting a 36.79% drop. Year-to-date payments took a 20.19% hit as well with the city reporting $3,541 as opposed to 2020’s comparable payment of $4,438.
Rusk County as a whole is recording a notable increase, with March’s year-to-date totals at $2,253,829 over last year’s $2,165,866. Monthly totals took a small hit with losses with three of the five reporting towns showing revenue decreases. Coming in at $461,357 under last year’s $482,430 ending in a significant loss of $21,073.
Some surrounding cities are struggling to rebound from 2020. Longview continued its slow rebound with a 3.49% increase in the monthly sales tax payments coming in at $2,233,131 compared to last year’s $2,157,696. While its year-to-date results were 1.68% higher showing an increase of $187,031.
Kilgore’s year-to-date total was drastically lower, with a result of $2,196,338 compared to the previous year’s $2,650,006, more than a 17% loss. Tyler’s tax revenues continue to grow, showing a 4.04% increase with a year-to-date payment total of $15,651,277 but reported a nearly 5% loss in monthly revenue.