THN Senior Reporter now Managing Editor
“I’m happy to announce that Senior Reporter Amber Lollar has been promoted to the position of Managing Editor of The Henderson News. She has proven herself as a writer and reporter, with the ability to do the job as a Managing Editor. I have had many reporters, managing editors and editors work for me but Amber is one of the best and I’m glad that she is a part of our team,” said Dan Moore, THN’s Editor and Publisher.
Lollar, a Mount Enterprise native, came to the paper in March of 2019 as a media sales representative. Her life-long passion for ‘words on paper’ resurfaced, and she climbed the editorial ranks to her new managerial position.