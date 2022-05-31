Mount Enterprise City Council wasted not a moment in filling the void left by the resignation of City Attorney, Allison Biggs, despite ongoing jokes about refusing to accept her letter.
In Thursday’s special called meeting, Council quickly interviewed and motioned to hire Suellen Ratliff Perry, a prominent local attorney, at the recommendation of Biggs. After a brief Executive Session interview, the council appeared pleased with Perry and their choice to add her to the City of Mount Enterprise family.
Council moved on to approve a resolution authorizing the submittal of a Hazard Mitigation Grant Program application with a combined project budget of $130,000. If awarded, this grant will finance the addition of a generator to City Hall, another for the City’s Water supply lift station, and a screen to filter water coming into the filtration system which should drastically cut down on maintenance fees throughout the year.
“Your cost match on this is now 90/10,” said Sherry Roberts of Traylor and Associates. “Back in January, it was 75/25. President Biden, a couple of months ago signed a law and said that all HMGP, and there’s some other grants, too that the cost-share had to be dropped.”
City governments all over the country are lining up to apply for these grants with these historically low cost-share rates. With this drastic drop also came word that American Rescue Plan funds could be used toward these expenses. Roberts did bring word that previously submitted budgets for the work involved in these projects would need at least a 10% increase with the rising costs of supplies and fuel.
Discussion resumed about the proposed City Park project, with Roberts also noting various grants available for updating and renovation of parks. Councilmembers chose to table the discussion with promises to visit the area and research types of equipment they would like to see in the space.
City Secretary Suzanne Pharr and City Clerk Khristy Webb took a moment to thank members of the Mount Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department for their help in the City’s week-long records organization. More than 50 boxes of outdated records are set for destruction, making records retention a much easier task for city staff.
Pharr also relayed the sentiments in a Thank You card sent by the scholarship recipient, Nevaeh Davis.
“We had 17 applications for those scholarships and she really impressed me,” said Mayor Reese of Davis. “She was the only one to show up here to speak to us about this scholarship and to tell us why she deserved it. I’m really impressed with her.”
The council also voted to approve regular agenda items such as meeting minutes, and monthly reports but also voted to approve for City Marshal, Jon Randolph, to attend a Basic Drug Investigation seminar near the end of June in Ft. Worth, and to approve the FYE 2021 Audit Report as given by David Godwin at last month’s meeting.
With some reluctance, the city also accepted the Rusk County Appraisal District’s 2022 Certification of Estimated Taxable Value with Mount Enterprise resting at more than $22,860,000 of taxable value.