Mt. Enterprise City Council covered an unusually long agenda in Tuesday’s regularly called council meeting.
A motion to approve the general consent agenda, filled with consideration for approval of minutes and reports for preceding months, was quickly seconded and all were passed.
Residents of the city of Mount Enterprise recently created a petition for Local Option Election to legalize the sale of beer and wine for off-premises consumption only. Of the 66 verified signatures needed residents managed to turn in 87 signatures and the city recognized and approved the resolution authorizing residents living within the city limits to vote on the matter on the upcoming November 3, 2020, ballot.
On that same ballot will be the election of City Council members to fill seats for Places 1, 3, and 5.
Early voting on these ballots is expected to begin in October.
Discussions were held in reference to the addition of houses on Fourth St. to the City’s sewer system. City administrator, Suzanne Pharr, will be looking into potential grants to cover the nearly $25,000 cost to make these changes.
The Council has begun the bid process to determine future trash collection agencies within the city. This contract is currently held by Pineywoods Sanitation who, along with representatives from Lilly Sanitation and Ameri-Tex Services Inc., delivered presentations to the Council in an effort to secure the upcoming contract.
Tyler Vickers, a representative of Ameri-Tex, started the presentations explaining the company’s plan to be open and available to city administration in case any issues ever arose. He pointed out that Ameri-Tex Services is the largest East Texas owned company and touted its 23,000 commercial accounts.
Cory Lilly, of Lilly Sanitation, spoke next reiterating the promise to be readily available in case of problems. Lilly explained that his company regularly supports the communities in which they are involved. With COVID-19 restrictions in area schools, Lilly Sanitation recently donated an entire pallet of water bottles to Garrison ISD’s football team.
Current contract holder, Pineywoods Sanitation representative Sonny Hubbard reminded the council of the impeccable reputation his company has within the city. Pineywoods has held the city’s trash pickup contract for 18 years and Hubbard pointed out that within the last 10 years his company hadn’t requested a rate increase despite the rising costs of fuel, labor, and landfill services.
The council did unanimously agree to schedule a public hearing to discuss the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021 and 2020 tax rate on September 8, 2020, during a special called meeting.