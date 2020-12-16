In a brief virtual meeting held Tuesday, December 8, 2020, the Mount Enterprise City Council, led by its COVID-stricken but ever-present Mayor Brandon Jones, did finalize and approve the city’s latest ordinance regarding beer and wine sales within the city.
After moving to table the Consent Agenda until the next council meeting and finalizing approval for City Administrator Suzanne Pharr to attend a previously approved INCODE training, the council discussed some of the finer points of alcohol sales within Mount Enterprise.
Taking direction from the City of Tatum’s similar ordinance regarding beer and wine sales, the council agreed upon a $150 Permit and Administrative fee for acceptance, review, and verification of all new applications. This fee will be paid annually with a per-day penalty of $20 for those paid after their due date. All payments shall be made to the City of Mount Enterprise.
Sales of beer and wine are for off-premise consumption meaning open containers can result in legal action. This does not apply to the possession of an open container or the consumption of an alcoholic beverage at an event duly authorized by the City Council of the City of Mount Enterprise and held in compliance with all other applicable provisions of this ordinance and the TABC.
All advertising and signage related to the sale of beer and wine in the City of Mount Enterprise, Texas, shall adhere to the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Code Chapter 108 Advertising, which lays out the extensive regulations and can be found at http://www.texas-statutes.com/alcoholic-beverage-code for those wishing to delve into the specifics.
Once specifics relating to fees and variances for distance requirements were finalized, the council moved to approve the Ordinance.
Due to the spike in COVID-19 within the county and the ongoing illness of Mayor Jones, the council agreed unanimously to cancel the meeting previously scheduled for December 29, 2020.
After a brief update by City Marshal Jon Randolph on the upcoming certification of his new K-9 partner, Vana, the council did make a motion to adjourn, wishing recovered health for its members and constituents.