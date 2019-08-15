MOUNT ENTERPRISE – The Mount Enterprise City Council approved Suzanne Pharr, a Henderson resident, Tuesday night as the city’s secretary and court administrator after a nearly two-hour final interview process and council vote.
Pharr replaces Rosena Becker-Ross who was released from her employment with the city.
Pharr describes herself as a detail oriented, extremely organized and highly motivated office manager, Notary Public, executive assistant, human resource manager and bookkeeper with the ability to work independently and as part of a team.
“I’m excited and nervous,” Pharr said initially after the vote. “I am from Henderson so I don’t know much about what happens here in Mount Enterprise,” she said. “I’m excited to learn and grow with the city,” Pharr said.
She has a local track record with several companies in Henderson over the past eight years, after returning to the area from work in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex.
“I think that she is a highly educated in all the fields that we need like QuickBooks and all the rest of it,” said Mayor Harvey Graves. “She is a quick learner and has a good personality. I just think she would be good for the job.”
Becker-Ross was put on administrative leave at a meeting in August 2018 when she was accused of the allegation of instructing City Marshall Patrick Sweeney to issue a quota of traffic citations. It was at this same meeting that Sweeney was terminated on a 3-1 vote
City offices are closed this week for staff vacation and will reopen for business on Monday.