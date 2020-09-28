Rusk County sales tax revenue for the month of August showed dramatic increases throughout most of the county with a surprising drop in revenue for Henderson.
From a net payment of $497,990 reported last year at this time, Henderson dropped to $462,869 for a 7.05% yearly decrease. Despite the monthly dip, the year-to-date sales tax still managed to improve by a percentage of 8.66%, or $4,737,915 over last year’s $4,360,242.
Mt. Enterprise saw a solid sales tax boost for August with a net payment of $21,471 over last year’s $15,862, for an increase of 35.35%. The year-to-date total of $155,335 reflects a massive increase over the previous year’s total of $111,235, a nearly 40% gain. With the city’s acceptance of a petition to allow the community to vote on legalizing the sale of beer and wine for off-premises consumption the monthly sales tax revenue stands to soar.
Overton registered a slight increase in sales tax payments last month with $30,399 over last year’s $29,505, for a 3.02% increase, while year-to-date totals rose slightly at $260,690 compared to 2019’s $259,510 for a .45% increase in sales tax payments.
Tatum reported a healthy increase in sales tax payments through August with a total of $26,544. Last year’s total came in at $21,672, a 22.48% increase in revenue. The city’s year to date payment reflects this boost with a 17.01% increase, jumping to $235,998 from last year’s $201,680.
Reklaw, the smallest municipality within the county, showed a significant increase as sales tax payments stood at $1,343 compared to last year’s $750, making a 79.01% difference. Year-to-date totals show a robust increase rising 7.96% to $9,566 from 2019’s $8,860.
The county, as a whole, is recording a significant increase with August’s year to date totals at $5,399,503 over last year’s $4,941,527 but didn’t surpass last month’s total of $5,632,188.
Some surrounding cities are still feeling the pressure from the COVID-19 regulations and closures with Longview showing more than a 2% drop in the year to date sales tax payments while Kilgore’s total for August was nearly 34% lower with a total of $517,680 compared to last year’s $780,361. Tyler’s tax revenues took a dip with a 3.71% decrease and again didn’t quite manage to reach 2019’s year-to-date totals as the .51% drop totaled a loss of more than $177,000.