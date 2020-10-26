Rusk County sales tax revenue for the month of September continued to show dramatic increases throughout most of the county with Reklaw and Tatum reporting revenue decreases.
Overton registered the most significant increase in sales tax payments last month with $26,715 over last year’s $18,495, for a 44.44% increase, while year-to-date totals rose slightly at $287,405 compared to 2019’s $278,005 for a more than 3% increase in sales tax payments.
From a net payment of $379,154 reported last year at this time, Henderson climbed to $479,077 for a 26.35% increase. This massive increase helped boost the city’s year-to-date payment to $5,216,992 for an increase of 10% over last year’s reported total of $4,739,397.
Mt. Enterprise continues to see solid sales tax increases. With a net payment of $16,679 over last year’s $13,218, an increase of more than 26%. Upgrades and additions within the city’s retail sector are proving to be beneficial. The year-to-date total of $172,014 reflects a massive increase over the previous year’s total of $124,453, a nearly 39% gain. With the upcoming vote toward the sale of off-premise beer and wine, the city stands to see continued gains in sales tax revenue.
Tatum reported a significant decrease in sales tax payments through September with a total of $19,149. Last year’s total came in at $22,420, a 14.58% decrease in revenue. Despite the monthly drop, the city’s year to date payment reflects still managed a nearly 14% increase, jumping to $255,147 from last year’s $224,100.
Reklaw, the smallest municipality within the county, showed a slight decrease in sales tax as September’s payments stood at $753 compared to last year’s $820, presenting an 8.21% difference and an even bigger drop from last month’s total of $1,343. Year-to-date totals show a scant increase rising 6.59% to $10,318 from 2019’s $9680.
The county, as a whole, is recording a notable increase with August’s year to date totals at $5,941,877 over last year’s $4,941,527 but didn’t surpass last month’s total of $5,375,635.
Some surrounding cities are still feeling the pressure from the COVID-19 regulations and closures with Longview reporting yet another decrease with a 2% drop in the year to date sales tax payments while Kilgore’s total for September was more than 46% lower with a total of $469,195 compared to last year’s $873,099. Tyler’s tax revenues rebounded slightly with a .15% increase and again didn’t quite manage to reach 2019’s year-to-date totals as the .45% drop totaled a loss of more than $172,000