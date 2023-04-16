Editor’s note: During the month of April, the The Henderson News will be shining a light on the nonprofit sector in East Texas in the lead-up to East Texas Giving Day, the East Texas Communities Foundation‘s major fundraising event of the year. Additionally, we are introducing the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation to East Texas, and highlighting its importance in the work we do covering our communities.

Community journalism in small- to mid-size cities is at the heart of a new nonprofit organization, the Morris Roberts Local Journalism Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to use the tools of journalism to make the communities we serve better places to live, engage in civic activities and prosper.

