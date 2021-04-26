According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services and information presented by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County increased to 33 from the last few consecutive reports of zero.
The Department of State Health Services reported 2,212 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 14 from the total last reported total of 2,198. The county’s recovery total stood at 3,776, an unexplained decrease of 99 from the last reported total of 3,875. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rested at 1,703.
The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 22,495 with 18,637 molecular tests, 2,015 antibody tests, and 2,843 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total remained at 106.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 2,547 newly confirmed cases within the state with 69 newly reported fatalities, as of April 23, 2021.
There are still plenty of local vaccination opportunities as the DSHS vaccine availability dashboard showed 103 Moderna vaccinations available at Henderson’s Trinity Clinic with Kroger Pharmacy in Henderson having 255 Johnson & Johnson vaccines available while Tatum’s Brookshire Bros. pharmacy reported having 90 Johnson & Johnson vaccines available. Walgreens, in Henderson, has reported 450 Moderna and 45 Johnson & Johnson vaccines in stock. Overton Pharmacy reported having 600 Moderna vaccines in stock. Vaccinations must be scheduled in advance. Contact Christus Trinity Clinic at 903-315-5612 and Kroger Pharmacy at 903-657-8596 to check dose availability. Walgreens is available at 903-655-7561 and Overton Pharmacy can be reached at 903-834-0154 and Tatum’s Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy at 903-947-2174.
Rusk County reported 20,042 vaccine doses administered, which represents 24.09% of the applicable County population and a continued increase in vaccines received compared to the last reported total of 19,202.
DSHS reported a total of 11,642 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 8,400 have been fully vaccinated.
TDCJ reported six active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none at Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported no employees testing positive for COVID-19, with BMCC reporting three.
ETTF reported having no offenders in medical isolation and 11 on medical restriction, while BMCC continued to report no offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
TDCJ reported that 499,227 offenders and 215,568 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 34,563 offenders and a total of 11,563 staff members testing positive and 33,086 offenders and 11,105 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender cases dropped significantly to 133 from 260, while active employee cases dropped to 318 from the last reported total of 330. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 152, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 35. A total of 72 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis rose to 46 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.