More free COVID-19 testing is coming to Rusk County as Mount Enterprise Community Building will play host to this round of tests.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday December 14, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday December 16 those seeking COVID testing can make their way to 300 NW 2nd Street in Mount Enterprise.
The testing performed will be oral in nature and no eating or drinking is requested 15 minutes prior to testing.
Results will be recieved in 48 to 96 hours and positive results will receive medical consultation from a provider.