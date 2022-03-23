Through the screaming of the National Weather Service’s tornado warning alert, many Mount Enterprise residents scrambled to take shelter Monday night as a possible tornado stormed through the town. After a few terrifying minutes, some came out of their shelter to find their property in shambles.
As of Tuesday’s press time, the National Weather Service has not yet confirmed the presence of a tornado in the area.
The tornadic thunderstorm entered Rusk County along US Highway 84 at about 35 mph and cut through US Highway 259, with the edge of the rotation just clipping Whispering Pines RV Park shortly before midnight.
“By the time we caught word that it was headed toward us, we heard it and realized it was too late to evacuate to the park’s office,” Whispering Pines RV Park resident Matthew Hoffman said. “We huddled together in the bathtub with our two dogs and prayed as the wind shook our trailer. It was probably the most terrifying minutes of my life.”
After the worst of the storm had passed, Hoffman and his family quickly evacuated to the RV park’s generator-powered office, where most of the other residents were taking shelter. Soon after, they discovered that the wind had been so strong that it had bent the RV park’s sign and ripped roofs off of nearby houses. One RV was blown off of its blocks and damaged, but the other trailers in the park had minimal damage.
The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management announced this morning on social media that US Highway 84 between CR 3226 and CR 3227 will be closed due to downed power lines in the road. As of press time, it is unclear when the road will reopen.
Rusk County Electric Cooperative has also reported about 1,354 customers experiencing power outages. Just over 68% of those without power are in the Mount Enterprise area. As of press time, it is unclear when the power is expected to be restored.
Mount Enterprise ISD and Laneville ISD both announced that they will be closing their campuses on Tuesday due to power outages and the US Highway 84 road closure. Mount Enterprise ISD expects to resume classes on Wednesday, and Laneville ISD will resume classes once power is restored to the buildings.
A command post was set up Tuesday morning at Mount Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department to begin cleanup.