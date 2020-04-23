The City of Henderson is having a free mobile testing for COVID-19 at First Baptist Church located at 207 West Main Saturday April 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Advanced registration is required as the number of tests may be limited. There is no charge for the test and is available for anyone who is showing symptoms of an active infection.
To register call 512-883-2400 or visit http://txconvidtest.org.
This testing is provided in cooperation with Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM), the Regional Advisory Council (RAC) and other state and local agencies, including Rusk County and City of Henderson.
Continue to watch the City of Henderson’s website, www.hendersontx.us and their Facebook page @CityofHendersonTX to stay up to date on the mobile testing site.