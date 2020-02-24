What has been the Boys & Girls Club of Rusk County home for 20 years now, was a larger piece of history for a section of Henderson called Yates Park area.
Going back nearly 85 years, the original Mizner Elementary School still stands tall today and serving the neighborhood in many of the same ways today as it did back then.
According to current Boys & Girls Club Director Peggy McAlister, “The Boys & Girls Club is still providing great features for our youth, as it did in 1936.”
According to information provided by McAlister, there is a rich history about the school.
Mizner Elementary School was located at 710 Robertson Blvd. and encompassed some 17,500 square feet of space before integration and housed an all-black population.
R.E. Pollard was the high school principal. Dora Brown was the elementary principal and Frankie Brown and Alberta Rettig were the classroom teachers.
In 1998, Mizner Elementary was sold lock, stock and barrel to Donna Scarborough who with the aid of a board of directors created Mizner Corp.
According to McAlister, Scarborough was under the impression she was just purchasing land at a tax auction. But the building came with the purchase.
The idea in 1997 was to develop and implement an enrichment program to help students in a multicultural neighborhood.
The goals were simple, but plentiful:
• Provide after-school tutoring for grades K through 5
• Provide a safe environment to allow each individual to develop one’s talents
• Provided a summer program for all ages
• Provide English as a second language
• Provide for cultural enrichment programs to enhance social skills
The final blank of the foundation was, “to open the facility to all valid efforts, to that the center would become an example of community enterprise and spirit.”
In the direction that ‘great minds think alike’ Mizner Corp. was unwittingly creating a Boys & Girls Club-esque program without probably realizing it at the time.
“Since then,” McAlister said, “the idea has expanded to creating an multicultural learning and enrichment center – a place where students from K through 12th grade can come to learn and feel safe.”
By 2000, what was the Mizner facility dream became the Boys & Girls Club of Rusk County, serving hundreds of students with two locations in Henderson (Mizner and Wylie Elementary) and two locations in Kilgore.
The official opening was in December of 2000.
Editor’s note: Some information contained in this story was previously published in 1998 in the Henderson Daily News and written by June Thompson.