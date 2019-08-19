It is a rough and tumble world in today’s junior and senior high schools around the country. But according the a recent movement, being grounded and supported is the best thing anyone can do for a young woman.
The I am Beautiful movement is coming to Henderson on Aug. 24 to the Henderson Civic Center with guest speaker Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin.
Franklin is coming to the end of her rein in September and says it has been an amazing opportunity.
“Things have been going excellently,” she said in a Thursday phone interview from Washington, D.C.
“I’ve done 1,000 things – appearances, writing assignments and interviews,” she said.
She is promoting Miss American 2.0, which is a social impact initiative that promotes self-worth through empowerment.
“My message is about not giving up on your self,” Franklin said. “Young girls need to hear this. It is the little things that happen to mold your character. I tell them not to give up as they are moving through high school.”
Franklin also is heavy into the performing arts.
“I work with organizations who believe that arts matter, that music matters,” she said.
She has performed with the New York Philharmonic and at the Lincoln Center.
Started in 2013, the movement is the “I am Beautiful Movement,” it has since become part of the Empowerment Community Development Corp. in 2016. This year will be the seventh program to be presented.
According to LaToyia Session-Jordan, one of the main organizers, the event promotes positives for young women.
“We encourage and promote mother/daughter relationships through bonding activities, helping 6th-12th (ages 11-18) grade girls, college ladies and mothers to deal with self-esteem, self-image and confidence issues that they’re faced with on a daily basis,” Jordan says according to the movement’s website.
Jordan is the founder of the movement and describes herself a fierce proponent of girls empowerment and has dedicated herself to not only pour into girls but also educating them about the issues they face on a daily basis such as; self-confidence, self-esteem, health and beauty.
The Seventh Annual Workshop begins at 10 a.m. Aug. 24 at the Henderson Civic Center. Registration is required.