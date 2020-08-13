Henderson ISD has been informed of a middle school student who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The student was last on the middle school campus on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 and passed the routine screening before arriving. A short time later, the student developed symptoms and was taken to an isolation room before being taken home from school.
The school has notified staff and parents of students who may have had close contact with the student. They have cleaned and sanitized the areas of campus where the student had contact. Out of an abundance of caution, the school is asking all of our middle school school students and staff to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis.
Their thoughts remain with the student and family during this time.