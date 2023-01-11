Star Cafe

A Panola County pursuit spilled over into Henderson Tuesday morning as the fleeing suspect veered into the parking lot of The Rusty Star Cafe, damaging a customer vehicle and a portion of the eatery. 

“This morning we assisted Panola County in a high-speed pursuit reaching speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour,” said Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez. “Working together we managed to get him into custody. I’m glad we were able to help and we’re grateful that nobody was injured.” 

