A Panola County pursuit spilled over into Henderson Tuesday morning as the fleeing suspect veered into the parking lot of The Rusty Star Cafe, damaging a customer vehicle and a portion of the eatery.
“This morning we assisted Panola County in a high-speed pursuit reaching speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour,” said Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez. “Working together we managed to get him into custody. I’m glad we were able to help and we’re grateful that nobody was injured.”
According to Valdez, the suspect had warrants which led to the early-morning chase that made its way down U.S. Highway 79, ending in the cafe’s parking lot.
Sheriff Valdez stated that the suspect’s vehicle was successfully spiked twice before coming to rest.
The suspect was taken into custody and received a bond hearing in Judge Jana Enloe’s JP5 Court. He has since been released into the custody of Panola County deputies and has been returned to the Panola County Jail.
Officers from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the Henderson Police Department, the Rusk County Fire Marshal, and Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety were also on hand to aid in the pursuit’s conclusion.