The second annual Thanksgiving in a Box event will take place on November 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. This box will contain enough of uncooked food that will feed a family of four to six for their Thanksgiving meal according to Pastor Bruce Wike of Metro Church in Henderson.
“This started last year when in a staff meeting, they decided to feed as many people as we could. We reached our goal of 200 families,” said Pastor Wike.
This year their goal is 300 families since they have more sponsors to help pay for the cost of the food boxes.
“We reached out to local businesses, and they are coming aboard. Our church people have given generously to the project, and someone even donated a freezer,” Pastor Wike said.
The boxes of food will be given on a first come first served basis until they are gone. As the people drive through the line to pick up their box a prayer team will pray for everyone that gets a box.
Pastor Wike said, “There will be no pre-screening or questions asked.”
This year’s business sponsors are Texas Ban, Fairway Ford, Yates Buick/GMC, Wallace and Sons Wrecker Service, Allure Medical Supply, Texas Fresh Produce, Star Equipment, Tyler Family Dental, Vera Bank, Rusk County Farm Bureau and Old School Services.
Anyone desiring to donate may go to the Church’s website at www.hendersonmetro.org or contact Metro Church located on Highway 79 South in Henderson next door to Texas Bank or call the church office at 903-657-7189.