The second annual Thanksgiving in a Box event will take place on November 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. This box will contain enough of uncooked food that will feed a family of four to six for their Thanksgiving meal according to Pastor Bruce Wike of Metro Church in Henderson.

“This started last year when in a staff meeting, they decided to feed as many people as we could. We reached our goal of 200 families,” said Pastor Wike.

