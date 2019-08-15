The Texas Brotherhood Ride will be making a rest stop in Henderson at around 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19 in the middle of its eight-day trek through Texas communities remembering fallen brothers over the past year.
The ride consists of firefighters, police officers and EMS personnel who ride bicycles as a mission to provide emotional and financial support to their families and co-workers.
This year, the ride will be honoring 14 who paid the ultimate price of service. M.V. Hudson, of the New London Volunteer Fire Department, is one of the group being remembered this year.
The journey will start on Aug. 17 in Hempstead (near Houston) and ride to Austin, then turn north to the Dallas area covering the 650 miles in eight days.
All riders are first responders who will be trekking with road bikes or tri-cycles, eating meals and bunking together.
The rest stop is scheduled to take place at the Henderson Fire Department’s downtown location.