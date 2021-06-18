Members of the Mt. Enterprise School Board met Monday evening to discuss and consider a lengthy agenda that included a potential bond for expansion of the secondary campus.
In discussion led by Superintendent Byron Jordan, the board heard details regarding the potential bond request which will allow the school district to construct a new 40,000 square foot secondary building, including a much needed new cafeteria, Band Hall, and Ag facility.
With the costs of lumber and steel at an all-time high the districts, in conjunction with their chosen architect, hope to keep the costs as low as possible while still completing the proposed 19 classrooms and other facilities. “We don’t want to cut corners,” said Jordan. “We need the extra classrooms for possible growth but just as important are the Band Hall, Ag shop, and cafeteria and we want to do all of these things correctly and have an attractive campus when it’s finished.”
Much of the Mt. Enterprise High School campus, is part of the original build with generations of Mt. Enterprise alum walking those hallowed halls.
The proposed build will leave the current high school campus open to expand the primary campus and make room for MEISD’s ever-growing Pre-K program. An added benefit of the expansion is that the central enclosed area of the primary campus could be utilized as a secure activity area for the Pre-K students.
The board also heard a presentation by Andy Lee, MEISD’s Business Manager and Director of Technology, regarding the application for federal funding including the ESSER III and ESSA programs. Funds supplied by the ESSER III program could potentially fund additional teachers within the primary and Pre-K programs and upgrades in the technology sector to include interactive whiteboards for all classes.
The board went on to approve May’s meeting minutes, the payment of current bills, including new equipment for the cafeteria, and calling a trustee election to be held on November 2, 2021. One seat sits empty as Sheriff John Wayne Valdez vacates his spot and two more places are up for re-election with hopes that the incumbents will throw their hat in the ring for another session.
The board approved giving the Superintendent authority to conduct transactions and to sit on the Region 7 advisory board and accepted changes to Cheer, Ag, Band, and Athletics handbooks. Transfer requests for 21-22 were also approved unanimously.