Mt. Enterprise ISD and the Mt. Enterprise Theater Arts (META) department proudly announced the advancement of multiple students and groups to the State-level University Interscholastic League (UIL) competition.
The META program will see entries from Theatrical Design, Film production; one narrative, two traditional animations, and one stop-action entry, and the cast and crew of this year’s One-Act Play ‘The Old Man and the Old Moon’ all advancing to state with digital entries already made and the 2A State One-Act Play Championships being held in Seguin ISD PAC on Thursday, April 29.
MEISD and its exceptional Theater Arts program have been quietly progressing to state-level competition for years as its fledgling drama program has blossomed into one the likes of which are only rarely seen throughout the state.
“It’s pretty special because this doesn’t even happen in larger schools,” said Theater Arts teacher Kimberly Fryman of the unfettered growth of the program into a full-fledged Technical Theater, Musical Theater, and Film Development course. “Our administration and school board are so supportive of these programs and they’ve allowed us to grow in new and inventive ways.”
Fryman makes up one-third of the terrific, dramatic trio of band director, Jeff Bellgardt, and John Fryman, transportation coordinator and technical whiz, who together keep the program running like a well-oiled machine.
Fryman, the 2018 UIL Sponsor Excellence award winner, handles the literary, costuming, and make-up angles while Bellgardt manages the musical side, and husband John takes care of the technical aspect building some of the most elaborate sets and enlarging and upgrading the school’s small auditorium. Together, the theatrical triumvirate co-directs every production.
The award-winning program started as an extracurricular expansion of long-time MEISD teacher Jo Freeman’s Speech class to include a small one-act play troupe. Fryman took over the program in 2003 and by 2004 it had become an actual point accruing class. Since its inception, the class has morphed into a Musical and Technical theater department with an Audio/Visual program, Film production, Theater production, and Theater appreciation classes. “We started with nothing but an idea and now there’s a film class,” said Fryman.
Mt. Enterprise was long viewed through a sports-related lens. Those children that excelled in sports such as football, baseball, track, tennis, and basketball easily found their way. Those musically inclined could participate in the band program but apart from a spectacular FFA program, there weren’t many other options for those not inclined toward sports, band, or agriculture classes.
“We had incredibly artistic kids with no outlet,” said Fryman, remarking on the countless numbers of creative children that have and still are passing through the halls of MEISD, “And now we have more than 70 kids participating, socializing, winning scholarships, and making their way in the world.”
This year alone, and still working around COVID-19 regulations, META students have received three community college scholarships and two more to Stephen F. Austin.