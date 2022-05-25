What started as a School Board bid to discuss a separation agreement for personnel ended with the board accepting the resignation of popular coach Gabe Norris.
Mt. Enterprise ISD’s Monday night special called meeting drew in throngs of residents speaking on behalf of Coach Norris and expressing their disdain with members of the board for what appeared to be “abuse of office” with more than one speaker asking why a school board member’s one-on-one conversations with the school’s Principal led to the city-wide turmoil surrounding his imminent release.
Students nervously stood before the board in support of Norris, expressing the ways he’d improved not only their ability to play sports but their overall self-esteem.
“If you’d have told me two years ago that I was going to play football I would have laughed,” said student-athlete Brody Black. “But as my 7th grade year went on I started to get closer and closer to Coach Norris, and I started to want to play football more and more.”
Successes on and off the football field and in the weight room transformed his outlook on himself and life, in general.
“Our school is lucky to have this man as our head coach and lucky to have him as a member of our town,” continued Black. “This issue has shown that when there is a good cause the residents of Mt. Enterprise will rally together for what is right.”
Resident and alum Shelly Mills hit straight to the heart of any Mt. Enterprise resident by comparing the impact of Coach Norris on the lives of his students and athletes to the incomparable Michael Nix, MEISD’s much-beloved basketball coach whose 2013 loss is still felt within the community.
“I’m a Mt. Enterprise graduate and I can tell you from experience that the former Athletic Director Michael Nix had the most impact on my life,” said a tearful Mills. “He genuinely cared for each of us not only in the gym but also in our personal lives. He expected for you to respect yourself and to respect the uniform. I still think about him and would love to have one of his warm hugs. Coach Norris exemplifies some of the same traits as Michael Nix.”
After more than 15 speakers, most on Norris’ behalf but others supporting the school and any decision on which they rested, the board moved into a highly contested Executive Session.
After nearly an hour and with little registered emotion, the board returned to announce their acceptance of the resignation of Coach Gabe Norris with an approved five-month severance package.