Henderson’s Optimist Club recently announced their worthy recipients of Boy and Girl of the Month honors for April.
Boy of the Month award winner Ryan Joseph Meader, son of Barbara and Robert Meader, is a member of the Key Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He was the recipient of the Mahlon Acres Award and honored as a Gold Standard Player in football.
Meader is proudest of having passed all of his classes and staying on the path to graduation.
Along with football, and his many other extracurricular activities, he is also a member of the HHS Band and believes that his participation in all these activities has taught him how to work within a team and to trust others.
Meader’s favorite coaches were Phil Castles and James Norman and he firmly believes they taught him how to be a man. He feels as though they’ve grown into members of his extended family.
He is a member of Henderson’s First Baptist Church where he is active with the youth group. He feels that the time he’s invested in his church family has taught him that God is number one in his life and that He can solve any issue.
Upon his graduation, Meader aims to attend Kilgore College and pursue a career in HVAC.
Meader thanks his parents for their dedication and always helping him make appropriate decisions. He is grateful for every time they’ve nursed him back to health, picked him up and dropped him off, and waited endless hours for him. “Love y’all to the moon and back,” said Meader.
Girl of the Month recipient, Mikeya Lashai Washington, or Keya to her friends and family, is the daughter of Elmesha and Markell Washington.
She is a member of the National Honor Society, Interact Club, and a leader of the Impact Club.
Washington is proudest of her induction into the National Honor Society and her continued success in her advanced classes.
Her favorite subject is AP English because she not only enjoys her teacher and the subject but she enjoys writing essays.
Washington has been named Academic All-District for times and was a 2020 District champion in both Track and Softball.
She feels her participation in these events has made her a better student because it showed her that you can compete and still control your academics.
Washington is an active member of the Mt. Hebron Missionary Baptist Church where she is a Praise Dancer, Usher, member of the Youth Choir, announcement reader, and helps with nursing home deliveries. Her activity within the church has helped her to always remember to put God first in all things because He knows the way when she doesn’t.
Upon graduation, she intends to attend the University of Texas at Arlington where she will continue to run track with an educational focus on Nursing.
Expressing her gratitude to her parents Washington said, “Thank you for all you have done for me. Without you two and the man above I wouldn’t be this far.”