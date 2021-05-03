Mount Enterprise Mayor Brandon Jones started Tuesday’s regularly called City Counsel meeting off by recognizing the hard work and determination of the 2021 graduating class of MEISD and issuing a proclamation naming May 21, 2021, Mount Enterprise High School Class of 2021 Day.
MEISD Senior Jaden Rogers was on hand to accept the commendation along with MEISD Superintendent Byron Jordan and High School Principal Dr. Chance Mays.
Mayor Jones also announced that the week of May 2 through May 8 is Professional Municipal Clerks Week and issued a proclamation commending City Secretary Suzanne Pharr and Court Clerk Khristy Webb for all of the work they do to keep the city running smoothly. Pharr has served as Mount Enterprise’s City Secretary, Court Administrator, and Juvenile Case Manager since August 19, 2019. Webb has served as Mount Enterprise’s Court Clerk since May 17, 2018. They are both active in the Northeast Texas Chapter of Texas Municipal Clerks Association and the Texas Court Clerks Association.
It also honors Municipal and Deputy Clerks for “continually striving to improve the administration of their duties through participation in education programs, seminars, workshops and annual meetings of their state, province, county, and international professional organizations.”
The Council moved on to approve the entire consent agenda which consisted of minutes and monthly reports.
The council discussed the striping of City Hall’s parking spots but made a motion to postpone the discussion and approval until bids could be taken for resurfacing. Councilwoman Mary Jo Baird raised concerns that simply striping the damaged and eroding parking lot would be a waste of money as the deteriorating surface would only need to be refinished later and those newly painted spots would be covered in the process.
Mt. Enterprise citizen Randy Creel returned to the council meeting to see the results of his request that the city attend to the cleaning of a city drainage ditch that runs along his commercial property on Hwy. 84. After council discussion attempting to discern the distance that would need to be cleared, they motioned to remove the agenda item until bids could be attained from the Precinct 3 County Commissioner Greg Gibson or private contractors.
Council members again discussed requested software for City Marshal Jon Randolph. City attorney Allison Biggs is attempting to get the city out of the current 3-year software contract without incurring added expenses. The new software Randolph hopes to upgrade to will run at an approximate 40% drop in price. The item will be reconsidered on a separate agenda once Bigg’s response to contract forfeiture has been received.
Council approved the adoption of the Municipal Court Media Policy which created rules and restrictions for the use of City affiliated websites and social media accounts.
The discussion and approval for the issuance of a key fob for Judge Rand Cates were moved into executive session after which the council announced their motion to deny this request.
The council approved the purchase of the 29 signs needed to repair or replace street signs damaged by the recent tornado.
Council members discussed the purchase of a generator for City Hall but motioned to move the discussion into upcoming budget meetings to offer time to evaluate the options and necessities to find the right service for the City.
They also discussed and approved City Secretary Pharr’s attendance at a TMCCP Seminar in Granbury in June and membership in the Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers.