MOUNT ENTERPRISE – The Mount Enterprise City Council meeting Tuesday night had a sense of normalcy to it as the lead item on the agenda was the city’s phone system.
Philip Cox of Eastex Telephone gave a presentation to council about how his company could replace the existing system and phones with minimal cost and disruption of the current system.
The discussion involved removing five phones and replacing them with a system that would set up an answering system and a phone tree for the different department and council members.
Cox pointed out that under the current situation they were paying for two systems – phone and Internet – which Eastex could provide both.
A second company, Tyler Technologies, was a no-show and was to present a proposal for Internet services.
A motion was made by Brandon Jones and seconded by Jim Reece that if there were no other contracts offered to the city, the council would entertain Eastex Telephone as their service provider. The item passed with a unanimous vote of 5-0. Johnny Fryman was absent from the meeting.
In other council business, the council spent about an hour in executive session to discuss two items relating to the recent city administrator’s dismissal.
The items taken into the private session were the replacement of the city secretary/court administrator, and to consider the resignation letter of city attorney Steven Guy.
The council voted to begin interviews with the six applicants who have already applied for the position. There was no time line set for that process.
The resignation letter from Guy was accepted, also by a 5-0 vote.
Finally, the council adopted a resolution calling for a general election on Nov. 5 for two council seats (Places 2 and 4) and the mayor’s seat.
Judy Cox, Johnny Freeman and Harvey Graves are holding those positions currently, respectively.
The next regularly scheduled meeting will be at 5 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the city hall.