Mt. Enterprise City Marshal, John Randolph, with the assistance of Henderson Police Department K9 Handler Officer Bisnette and K9 Vic, seized more than 9 pounds of methamphetamines and 2 grams of heroin in what began as a routine traffic stop.
Upon stopping, the suspect, Raymond Coffman, displayed signs of excess nervousness, which led Marshal Randolph to request HPD assistance with an open-air search of the vehicle. K9 Vic triggered on the rear of the vehicle, where the large bags of methamphetamine were found.
Coffman was arrested and booked in Rusk County Jail. Coffman has since bailed out of Rusk County Jail on a total $170,000 bond.