Executive session items questionable
The Mount Enterprise City Council met Tuesday evening, minus Council member Freddy Swann, to hear a longer than usual special session agenda which included unanimous votes to adopt the previously proposed 2021-2022 Fiscal Year budget.
Council started the meeting with a proclamation and a monetary donation to the Mt. Enterprise Fire Department recognizing their hard work and dedication to the community following the March 2021 tornado. Mayor Brandon Jones presented MEFD Chief Deneise Case with a check to help purchase any needed supplies.
In keeping with the previous years’ decisions to have a minimal financial impact on Mt. Enterprise citizens, the council also unanimously voted to accept the lowest possible tax rate of $0.169958 per $100. City Secretary, Suzanne Pharr, took a moment to remind the Council that the City is carrying a zero debt balance and all incoming revenue will be used directly on the maintenance and operation of the city.
An agenda item referencing the purchase of a new vehicle for the City Marshal’s Office was moved into executive session with a motion made by Mayor Jones, along with items regarding the sale of the Dodge Challenger, and an interlocal agreement with the Henderson Police Department regarding K-9 units. While the Texas Open Meetings Act requires council members to cite the reasoning for motions of this type, no explanation was given for the necessity of these typically public items to be taken behind closed doors.
Once the executive session was completed, the Council moved to table the interlocal agreement. They also agreed to move forward with the sale of the Marshal’s Dodge Charger and the purchase of a new vehicle with a budget, up to $60,000.
An item referencing consideration of staff complaints was also taken into executive session and found to be unsubstantiated.
With the installation of the Vera Bank ITM in the lot adjacent to City Hall, came some easement issues with SWEPCO as power lines installed stood to impede the traffic of larger vehicles to the rear of the City’s property, namely trash pickup through Lilly Sanitation. The council did agree unanimously to approve SWEPCO’s latest easement option which will have lines running from a secondary location and not crossing over the parking space of City Hall.
In an effort to streamline the City Marshall’s responsibilities, council discussed granting Marshal Randolph the authority to enforce all City Ordinances. While he currently has the authority to issue citations many of the nuisance ordinances must be first cleared by the council before letters can be sent to offenders. Councilmembers voted to grant the authority while Mary Jo Baird expressed some hesitation citing the possibility of a disconnect from the community and the council. The motion did pass with Marshal Randolph agreeing to create a monthly report for the council to alleviate councilmember Baird’s fears.
Several items were discussed but removed from the agenda as no action was to be taken at the moment. The council discussed adding additional council member attendance to multiple Texas Municipal League training sessions. Further discussion and planning is necessary to assign members to specific dates.
The council viewed several design options for the city’s updated banners. As no design could be decided on unanimously the council removed the item to make time for more design choices.
The council considered the application for a local park grant which council member Baird voted against, reflecting on the small size of the city’s park and her wish that the city not have too many projects happening at once.
Taking the city’s online fingerprint into a much more business-like format the council unanimously agreed to the creation of a .gov domain.
Possibly the most highly discussed agenda item was the available dining options for the new Love’s station. While the council doesn’t determine which restaurants will be on-site they do get to recommend those they feel would benefit the citizens. Recommendations of McDonald’s and Carl’s Jr. were tossed about with Subway making its way onto the list while whisperings petitioning fried chicken circled the room.
Rectifying a long-held confusion the council motioned to adjust City Hall’s hours to match the signage which states that the offices are open from Monday through Thursday 8 a.m - 4 p.m. with a 12-1 p.m. lunch hour and closed Friday through Sunday.