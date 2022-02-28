The Mount Enterprise City Council held their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday where they heard long-awaited plans from TxDOT representatives for the improvement of the precarious Hwy 259 and Hwy 84 intersection.
Members of the ME City Council quickly approved the month’s consent agenda and moved on to discuss and consider its handful of action items. On the list was a discussion with TxDOT representative Will Buskell from the Longview office regarding the 259 and 84 intersections. Mt. Enterprise City Marshal, Jon Randolph, and City Secretary, Suzanne Pharr have reached out on multiple occasions in an attempt to have safety measures added to the downtown intersection as accidents totals continue to rise in number and destruction.
“Our traffic sections came out and did a speed study and looked at the intersection and what can be updated and approved,” said Buskell. “What we ended up with was the speeds are looking okay just now. We don’t want to change that yet but there are several changes we do want to make.”
Buskell informed the council that TxDOT intends to add flashing LED stop signs and rumble strips to the intersection in hopes of decreasing the number of accidents occurring. He plans to do away with the center lane on the 259 sides which has previously been striped to deter usage to no avail. He intends to paint over the stripes and install a physical blockage to the sites. Happy with the plans for the intersection improvements and Buskell’s estimated spring installment schedule the council motioned to approve TxDOT’s plans with new council member Jacob Waldron offering his first second since his swearing-in.
The council discussed and approved the hiring of Records Consultants, Inc. to assist in the organization of the city’s records and destruction of records beyond their mandated retention schedule.
John Henry, of Mount Enterprise Water Supply, was on hand to hear council discussion regarding the addition of signage to the city’s lift stations and pond area which will contain contact information. The council quickly chose their preferred style and approve the purchase of the signs. Henry and the council discussed accessibility and determined that the City Marshal could be added to the automatic phone dialer’s rotation in case of emergency.
Council members also discussed an agreement between the city and RG Chapman Grocery, or Chappy’s as it is commonly called, for the installation of a traffic camera. While a contract had already been established, council member Mary Jo Baird raised an unforeseen question about the city’s liability, in case the hardware failed, causing damage to the property. While Biggs believed the city’s insurance would cover any damage caused by city property she did acknowledge that Baird posed a pertinent question. The council approved the agreement with Biggs’ explanation of insurance coverage and some intent to look further into the matter.
Council held contested discussions regarding the use of personal phones for city business and the council’s signing of affidavits acknowledging that any text messages discussing city business would be retained as an open record and sent to the city secretary as documentation. While most council members were prepared to sign the affidavits, councilwoman Baird questioned whether e-mail should be included in the agreement and showed a real reluctance to sign until she understood completely. While her nay vote was the minority, council members were given a few days to return the signed and witnessed documents.
With the purchase of a new vehicle for the City Marshal, the city is in possession of an unused Verizon mobile hotspot and discussed available options surrounding possible uses or disconnection of the device. Randolph’s preference would be to disconnect the device and utilize hotspot capabilities on the office’s cell phone which most agreed was a viable option. “We could get rid of the one that I had been using in my old Tahoe and just have the hotspot on my phone,” said Randolph. “If I had to get back in the old Tahoe I could just turn it on instead of having to pay the extra $30 or $40 a month.”
Council also approved allowing Mayor Jim Reese and or Pharr to join the local chapter of the Texas City Management Association for $25 a year and to move forward with the applications for a second Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
Council also approved the $180 cost of Texas Municipal League webinars for council member training which should be available on March 10 and 30 and April 11 and 14.