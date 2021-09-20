Co-Do-Pi-Wi comes to town
Mt. Enterprise’s well-known gaggle of coffee connoisseurs have waited for months with bated breath and empty cups for the grand opening of their highly anticipated new early morning hangout, May May’s.
This past weekend, owner, Connie Rector May, gave in to Coffee Club peer pressure and flipped the switch on her open sign for the first time.
Connie May, known as MayMay to her beloved grand-babies, is a Mt. Enterprise transplant from the Houston area who came to the realization that time with her family was far more important to her than the 100 plus hour work weeks she was putting in to run multiple big city businesses.
“When my daughter got pregnant, I thought, ‘I’m never gonna know these children if I don’t do something drastic.’, said May of her hard-working businesswoman lifestyle. “I always said I was going to retire at 50 so I told my staff I was going to semi-retire and everybody had something to do so I was just going to take a step back and go to air traffic control.”
While her Houston business was coasting along smoothly and she was getting used to time with the grands, the call of the entrepreneur is never quiet for long. While doing some unintended ear-hustling in her usual Sunday morning church service, May overheard a conversation regarding Mt. Enterprise’s need for a good coffee option and the fuse was lit.
With the concept of good coffee running through her mind, she recognized that behind every good cup of coffee is a great donut. Further conversation with her son-in-law reminded her that the town’s well-loved but undersupported Pizza Pro franchise was closing so a good pizza option was needed and wings are always a great pairing with pizza.
Co-Do-Pi-Wi, MayMay’s basic menu, company catchphrase, and marketing concept, was born.
Having fallen in love with the quaint little burg she now called home, May felt compelled to help give Mt. Enterprise a revenue boost and a bit of a facelift.
What started as a renovation on the former Red’s General Store location turned into a gorgeous fenced patio area which will eventually be shaded with its thick coat of freshly grown grass, a newly paved parking lot and sidewalk, and a hardly empty drive-through.
While temporary delays with the supply and shipping of her pizza ovens have led to earlier than expected closing hours and a slightly shorter menu, the crew at MayMay’s will be there bright and early seven days a week with the freshest coffee and the tastiest donuts, if you can elbow through the crowd of Mt. Enterprise’s elder gentlemen.
Mobile ordering is available at www.maymays.com.