At Tuesday nights City Council meeting Henderson Mayor Buzz Fullen presented two proclamations, one was to the Henderson Police Department for the National Night Out and the other was to the Henderson Fire Department for Paint the Town Pink.
National Night Out is a national community-building campaign of the National Association of Town Watch and provides an opportunity for neighbors in Henderson to join over 38 million neighbors across 16 thousand communities from all 50 states, U.S territories and military bases world-wide.
The purpose of the event is to promote strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live and work.
National Night Out will take place at Fair Park on Tuesday, October 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month to honor this event Mayor Fullen presented a proclamation to the Henderson Fire Department that strive to raise community awareness of cancer and the benefits of early detection, which increases the chances of survival.
Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among women age 40 to 50 in the United States and is second only to lung cancer in cancer deaths among women in our country. The Pink Ribbon and the color pink have come to symbolize the fight against breast cancer.
The Mayor proclaimed the week of October 18 through the 22 as “Paint the Town Pink” and encourages the citizens and businesses of Henderson to wear pink and join the staff at the Henderson Fire Department, the City of Henderson and Rusk County Area Chamber of Commerce in promoting breast cancer awareness.
After the presentations the Council held the second reading of ordinances adopting the 2021-2022 Annual Budget and Tax Rate for the City of Henderson, which they approved. They also approved the second reading of an ordinance for no parking on Mill Street and changing the current zone from Office Commercial District (OC) to General Commercial (C2) at properties located on the corner of Highway 79 South and South Main Streets.
A minor plat on the corner of West Main and North Jackson Streets for Russel C. Brown was approved.
There were several agenda items for HEDCO (Henderson Economic Development Corporation) that were approved that included two budget amendments, appointing Michael Moores with Vera Bank the bank representative by means of rotation per HEDCO Bylaws as a Board member.
After several meetings of HEDCO and the Henderson City Council the changing of HEDCO’s Bylaws were changed to move from a five-member to a seven-member Board.
The Henderson News was chosen once again as the official Newspaper for the City to place Legals and Public Notices.
At the end of the meeting the Council went into Executive Session to consult with the City Attorney about real property located on West Fordall but no action was taken.