April 3, 2020
Dear Residents of the City of Henderson, Texas,
As Mayor of Henderson, I continue to be in contact daily and sometimes hourly with Local, State and Federal officials regarding the pandemic of COVID-19. I am also updated daily by our local health departments and hospitals regarding care and testing related to the virus. There are many challenges our community faces with the spread of the COVID-19. Health and safety of our residents is the main concern, but we also recognize the economic impact to our City related to our businesses being closed. We as a City continue to plan for steps that may need to be taken in the future to help ensure the health and safety of our community.
On March 30th, Governor Abbott issued Executive Order GA-14 detailing how Texas will respond to the spread of the virus. This order used strong verbiage in explaining how Texas should fight COVID-19. As Mayor, I fully support his executive order that limits in-person contact with people not in the same household. His order does not prohibit people from essential services or essential daily activities, but rather points to a definition of those services and activities as outlined by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Texas Department of Emergency Management which are available online.
We recognize that life continues to happen, even as personal activities are limited, and certain businesses remain closed. If necessary, precautions are observed to help limit the spread of COVID-19, residents can continue to go to the grocery store, work from home, visit parks and trails and engage in physical activity, among other necessary activities. The City of Henderson will continue to follow the President’s and CDC’s hygiene guidelines with extra care. Restaurants still offer carry-out and delivery options, even as dining rooms remain closed. Please support these local restaurants now more than ever.
We recognize the uniqueness of this time. I encourage every citizen in the City of Henderson to adhere to all Federal, State and Local guidelines and recommendations. All business owners/managers, parents, grandparents, Church leaders, teachers, and citizens play enormous roles in this effort. As Mayor, I ask you to work with us to protect our residents of all ages and help us keep our healthcare facilities open to those who truly need it. As we do so, we can rest in the confidence that our community supports one another with compassion and care.
Mayor Buzz Fullen