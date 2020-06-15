John Clary, Executive Director for HEDCO (Henderson Economic Development Corporation) didn’t waste any time in pursuing the first step towards a master plan for the newly purchased land for a future industrial park.
He acquired Stokes and Associates from Henderson a civil engineering firm that the city uses often as well as Sarai Akin of Studio 9612; LLC a Professional Landscape Architect/Planner of Lindale to draw preliminary spec plans as to what the future development could look like.
Some of the things to consider are: will the new development be mixed use or a combination of business and industrial. Other things to consider are oil wells and pipe lines that are on the property. Also are there any wetlands that would have to be considered or drainage features to adjacent property.
The spec plan showed four phases for the development that included future property that HEDCO would need to buy for the new industrial park.
Once the exact plan is chosen by the HEDCO Board the final plan would be listed on their website for potential companies to see and consider locating to Henderson. The plan would also be 3-D for viewing.
“Step one would be to get infrastructure to the property,” said Clary.
Once that is done steps two through 4 could be determined.
“It will take approximately four months to complete the master plan,” Clary said.
Another interesting item on the agenda was a discussion regarding Type A and Type B economic development corporations. HEDCO has always been a Type A corporation since its inception.
Type A corporations are limited to mostly industrial and manufacturing that has been declining for years. That is why some cities are changing from Type A to Type B. Several cities are both Type A and Type B because they are not as limited for economic development as a Type A.
According to Mayor Buzz Fullen this has been a point of contention for many years. If HEDCO considers changing their current status it would have to be voted on by the citizens at the November election.
Clary told the board that he had scheduled a joint meeting with the City Council for Tuesday June 30 at 5:30 p.m. and has invited Carlton Schwab President/CEO of the Texas Economic Development Council to explain to everyone the differences between the two types of development corporations.
As with any governmental body the citizens are always welcome to attend this meeting because of the Open Meetings Act.