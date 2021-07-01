There is a mass exodus of people from the northern and western states looking for a place to live seeking a better life and opportunity. Since January 2021 Tennessee leads the nation with the most migration. For the fifth straight year Texas has come in second place with Florida in third place.
A local U-Haul dealer confirmed with The Henderson News that some of that exodus is arriving here in Rusk County. They are bringing U-Haul equipment into the county mostly from California but also from other northern states. This is causing a huge shortage all across the nation as well driving up prices in these states. For example to take a truck or equipment out of the state of Texas is the normal cost but to bring a truck or equipment into Texas could cost ten times as much.
As a result of this migration there is a shortage of housing but plenty of buyers. There is also a shortage of U-Haul trucks in most of the other states that has caused the rental prices to soar as well as a re-distribution dilemma of these trucks out of these boom areas.
Another reason for the inflated rental prices is there is a shortage of chips placed in new trucks so the company is unable to purchase new ones. As a result of a shortage of new and used vehicles people are literally renting U-Haul trucks to drive everyday. This is also happening here in Rusk County.
According to U-Haul’s website migration trends date is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck customer transactions that occur annually.
Ohio, Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia round out the top 10 states for 2020 growth as self-movers continue to migrate to the Southeast, as well as markets in the Southwest, Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions.
California ranks last by a wide margin, supplanting Illinois as the state with the greatest net loss of U-Haul trucks. California has ranked 48th or lower since 2016. Illinois has been 49th or 50th since 2015, when U-Haul began ranking states based on annual net gain.
If you are planning to leave Texas with the intent to purchase items that you would need U-Haul equipment it might be wise to call and reserve the items before leaving. You might want to also check on the price since it could cost you ten times as much.