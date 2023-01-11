It’s just about time to dig out those stock pots, dust off your best dancing shoes, and rouler your way down to Henderson’s wildest party of the year, Main Street Mardi Gras.
The Henderson Civic Center will be grooving to the south Louisiana sounds of returning zydeco band Swampland Revival from 3 to 7 p.m., Saturday, February 18.
If you can tear your feet away from the dance floor, savory and spicy delights await under the elaborately embellished canopies of the Gumbo Cookoff contestants. Who makes the best gumbo in the county? Let your tastebuds be the judge!
If dancing and dining have worn you down, plant yourself in the beer and wine garden. Remember to pace yourself, as local law enforcement will be on hand to ensure you make it home safely.
For the sweet-toothed revelers, the ever-popular cake walk will return with prizes created by some of the best bakers in the area.
If you would like to pit your secret family recipe against some of the area’s highly decorated gumbo gourmands, entry forms can be found on the City of Henderson’s website at https://www.hendersontx.us/1403/Main-Street-Mardi-Gras. An entry fee of $50 must be received for the application to be considered. Applications can be dropped off or mailed to Henderson Civic Center, Attention: Stephanie Kimbrell at 1500 Lake Forest Parkway, Henderson, TX 75652. You can also email applications to skimbrell@hendersontx.us, but don’t forget to drop off the entry fee.