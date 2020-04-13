The City of Henderson’s overall crime rates fell slightly for the month of March but showed a dramatic increase in reported assaults and a few offenses very rarely reported.
Of the more rare reports was Ricky Glenn Lacy, a 3-year-old male, who was charged with one count of prostitution of a person under the age of 18. Lacy’s bond was set at $60,000. A second rarely seen charge was one count of trafficking of persons for prostitution against Jeremy Marquis Blanton, a 40-year-old male. Bond for Blanton was set at $100,000 and he remains in the Rusk County Jail.
There was also one murder reported in March. Suspect Gary Cornelius Jordan did surrender himself to Henderson Police Department on March 31 and remains in custody with a bond of one million dollars.
Henderson Police Department received 789 calls for service, a slight decrease from last month’s 793. Of these calls, 712 were dispatched calls and 77 were officer initiated.
In traffic-related incidents, officers issued 52 citations, a dramatic decrease from February’s 85. There were 113 written warnings issued, another huge drop compared to last month’s 290. HPD responded to 18 accidents with no obvious connection apart from the typical spacial unawareness witnessed with most accidents. HPD officials urge residents to be cautious of your surroundings especially in parking lots and near intersections.
Assault and aggravated assault cases increased substantially for the month with assaults at 38, Class C assault at seven, aggravated assaults at two, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stood at two and aggravated assault family violence at two, as well. Deputy Chief Randy Hudman attributed the drastic increase of reported assault and family violence cases to the state-wide response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Families are now spending weeks cooped up in the house and tensions are high which leads to altercations of all varieties.
Burglaries dropped from 30 in February to a cumulative 15 in March. Of the 15, four were burglaries of a habitation, six were burglaries of a building and five were burglaries of a vehicle.
Reports of theft decreased substantially with a total of 15 compared to last month’s 22.
The Henderson Animal Protection officer picked up a total of six animals, three of which were dogs and three cats.
The officer received 38 calls for service, issued three warnings and no citations.
Crim statistics, according to reports produced each day by the HPD and printed in The Henderson News in March, included the following:
• 55 counts of assault, to include aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault family violence;
• 15 counts of burglary, which included burglary of a habitation, building, and vehicle;
• 15 counts of theft;
• 13 counts of criminal mischief;
• Seven counts of forgery;
• Seven counts of possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Six counts of harassment;
• Five counts of public intoxication;
• Two counts each of possession of a controlled substance, possession of alcohol in a vehicle, and fraudulent use of identifying information; and
• One count each of robbery, reckless driver, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, deadly conduct, deadly conduct with a pointed firearm, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, unauthorized possession of a firearm by a felon, unauthorized carrying of a weapon, delivery of marijuana, and reckless injury to a child.