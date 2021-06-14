Pct. 5 JP Enloe ‘officiates’ homeschooler’s big day
Graduation is always a special day and Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace, Judge Jana Enloe, helped a local homeschooler mark her day in an extra special way.
Neriah Martinez, daughter of Luke and Rosie Martinez, worked hard to complete the required courses for her Kindergarten class through her homeschool program. While homeschooling might guarantee a student’s place as the teacher’s pet, it lacks in the pomp and circumstance public school children experience when marking their progression into the next phase of their education but thanks to her family and the kindness of Judge Enloe, Martinez didn’t miss a ceremonial moment.
Her graduation, observed by her nearest and dearest family members, was made official with Judge Enloe presenting the tiny scholar with her Kindergarten Diploma in a courtroom filled with graduation banners and trinkets and followed with sweet snacks and photo opportunities.